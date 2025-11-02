We, at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, are giving a heartfelt thank you for the support from communities in and around the town for helping multiple projects at Grantham and District Hospital come to fruition, writes Ben Petts, charity manager at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

To celebrate this beautiful relationship with businesses, organisations and communities in Grantham, the charity is holding a special carol service at Grantham St Wulfram’s church this Christmas.

Grantham St Wulfram's Church. Photo; Supplied

On Thursday, December 11, St Wulfram’s will come alive with the sounds of Christmas carols as local schools join us for an evening of festive cheer. We invite you to bring your family and friends and enjoy this magical evening with us.

We are honoured to be able to fund so many projects that help improve the lives of patients and their families who use Grantham and District Hospital.

Last year we worked with Rosanne Kirk, former mayor of Lincoln, whose generous donation of £5,000 funded a biopsy trolley and spurred the creation of the hospital’s Urology Diagnostic Room. Since the facility opened in January 2024, over 200 patients living in and around Grantham have been treated at their local hospital instead of travelling to Lincoln or Boston. They have been treated more quickly, enabling the quicker detection of any cancer.

Ben Petts, United Lincolnshire Hospitals charity manager

Visiting hospital can be overwhelming for some people. So, we invested in sensory bags to support patients with autism or learning disabilities who need emergency care. The bags include noise-cancelling headphones, an eye mask, stress ball, and a sensory chew bracelet, all which help create a calm, safe space when senses become overwhelmed.

Sometimes it is the small things that matter. For instance, we recently funded Night Owl Sleep care packs to help aid a good night’s sleep whilst in hospital by reducing noise and light. They have benefitted so many patients across the assessment units which are busy areas where patients often say they experience disturbed sleep.

We are also committed to the welfare of our staff. Which is why, we funded the refurbishment of the hospital’s Education Seminar Room. It now boasts a new floor covering, window blinds and new audio-visual equipment making a welcoming space for staff and students to study and learn.

These are just a few of the projects we have funded to help transform the healthcare at Grantham and District Hospital.

More details on how to reserve your free ticket for the Christmas Carol Service can be found on the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity website at: https://www.ulhcharity.org.uk/Event/grantham-christmas-carol-service

We hope you’ll join us.