Work has started on the new home for two Grantham community groups.

Helping Hands Grantham, launched by Karen Oliver last year, and On Yer Bike, launched by Sandra Mullin in 2008, finally found a permanent home in September of last year.

Volunteers are now hard at work to get the premises – which will be in unit 1 and 2 in East Street, Grantham – up and running for an official launch in February, but help is still needed to get the building ready.

The groups are building up their new home from scratch.

On Yer Bike helps people to buy affordable bikes and Sandra has been searching for a permanent base for it for many years.

Now that it has found a home, Sandra has thanked the “community that stuck behind us”.

Sandra Mullin MBE, who launched On Yer Bike in 2005.

Karen Oliver, who launched Helping Hands Grantham last year.

She added: “The first thing I want to say is thank you to the Grantham people.

“The donations and the help we have got has been overwhelming.

“[With the new premises] it means we can go to the next stage and get young people to try and help us.”

The new premises is in unit 1 and 2 in East Street, Grantham.

Due to a family illness, Sandra has been unable to get down to help at the premises yet, but Karen has been “working very hard” to try and get work done.

“Sandra has wanted her own premises for years and this is a dream come true”, said Karen.

Volunteers have been putting up racking, donated by JYSK Grantham.

She added: “For me, all I have ever wanted to do was help people and there are so many organisations out there that are meant to help you, but you need to ask for help and when you are stressed you’re not thinking right [to do this].

“So, this is a one stop shop for help. We sit you down, see how we can help and signpost you to more help.

The groups are building up their new home from scratch.

“We then can give physical help by offering free clothes, a kettle [or other items] or if you want new [items] we have these but at less than half price.

“We have to put a small charge as we have rent to pay and electricity, but we will not take a wage from this.

“We are so excited to get a large building back open and being used for local people.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox - sign up to The Briefing here

“This will stop a lot of stuff going to landfill. We hope we can make a big difference to people's lives.”

The volunteers are starting from scratch with no toilets and kitchen facilities in the building.

More volunteers are needed to help sort through donations or to help build the racking up, which has been donated by JYSK Grantham.

They will also be on the search for more volunteers once it is up and running.

Anyone who would like to help can get in touch with Karen via the Helping Hands Grantham Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1758239831273090.

People can also get in touch with Sandra via the On Yer Bike Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/onyerbikegrantham.

The groups plan to open every day from 10am until 2pm and on the first Saturday of each month, there will be a pop up shop for people to purchase various items.