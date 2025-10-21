Artists gave a critical and creative look at the legacy of the UK’s first female Prime Minister during a town festival last week.

Grantham Museum opened its doors on Friday (October 17) for Margaret Thatcher: Alternative Voices, an evening of music and poetry giving voice to perspectives beyond the usual celebration of the former Prime Minister’s centenary.

Organised by South Kesteven district and Grantham town councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind), the event aimed to provide balance during the town’s ThatcherFest by allowing artists to explore critical reflections on her legacy.

SKDC leader Councillor Ashley Baxter (left) was one of those who took to the stage. Photo: Supplied

Performances included tribute act Billy Blagg, Last Chance Salon, Murray Turner, and poetry readings by Grantham writers Mike Alderson and Lisa Geary.

A lighter moment occurred when South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) took the stage with an original song, entertaining the audience and highlighting the evening’s playful atmosphere.

Councillor Morgan said: “Thanks to all of our performers last night and to Grantham Museum staff and volunteers for hosting everything.

A variety of artists and performers helped provide a different voice. Photo: Supplied

“Some incredibly talented people. A number of songs written especially for the event.

“As the town commemorated Margaret Thatcher and some celebrated her, it was only right to recall there are two sides to her story.

“It was important that ThatcherFest, organised by South Kesteven District Council, provided a range of views that reflect the impact she made on our society, and still is making.”

Some of the art on display at the event. Photo: Supplied

Grantham College contributed a visual display of artwork, paintings, and collages, while the event drew international attention when French TV channel ARTE.

Grantham town councillor Linda Jackson (Ind) said: “The evening was very light hearted and enjoyed by all.

“To all those involved in ThatcherFest and all those that attended events held in the town, Grantham did Margaret Thatcher and the town proud.”

Writers and musicians took to the stage to share their perspectives. Photo: Supplied

Grantham Museum hosted music and poetry reflecting on Thatcher’s legacy. Photo: Supplied

The raffle and donations raised £117 for Grantham Foodbank with a final tally still to be counted.