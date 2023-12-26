With the New Year on the horizon, this is a time to both look forward and reflect on yet another busy, sometimes testing, year, writes Richard Cleaver (Ind), leader of South Kesteven District Council.

South Kesteven District Council understands the importance of the services we provide for the community as a whole – for families, traders and businesses, as well as those less fortunate or those who live alone.

Most recently, we were delighted to provide a memorable Christmas fair and festive lights event for Grantham. It was hosted by SKDC because we have responsibilities in Grantham that are met by the town councils in Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping.

South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver

It proved to be a much-improved offering on previous years’ events because councillors and staff took the time to listen to feedback from the public and local businesses, and make changes where they were needed to attract shoppers and families into Grantham to kick-start the festive season.

This is true of much of what we provide for those who live and work in, and visit, our district.

Since the local elections in May, things have moved quickly under the new coalition and we have continued to listen.

We built on work already in progress, listening to the Housing Regulator about what was required in order to take us across the line and out of special measures.

We are listening to all sides regarding replacing our outdated street lighting with modern, energy-efficient and wildlife-friendly alternatives.

We will be asking residents to contribute to our consultation on the council’s 2024/5 budget and I urge everyone able to give feedback to let us know what they think of our priorities and spending plans - more on that in the New Year.

There is much to look forward to:

Work continues on our housing pipeline, bringing affordable homes to the district for those on our housing register. These are the people that need homes the most, and we recognise our responsibility in this area.

The people of Grantham will be going to the polls in May to elect a town council for the first time in decades.

Our arts centres in Stamford and Grantham have compiled an impressive array of entertainment to match everyone’s tastes, with drama, cinema, comedy, classical and contemporary music.

We will be putting in place actions to make our streets safer, following a successful bid for Government funding.

We have plans, goals and ambitions in mind for 2024 and look forward to continuing to make important changes for the benefit of everyone – with a promise that we will always be ready to listen.

Finally, I would like to sign off by wishing everyone a Happy New Year.