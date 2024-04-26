After months of training, runners took to the streets of the capital city at the weekend to run the London Marathon.

Thousands from across the country, including several from Grantham, took part in the 26.2-mile event on Sunday (April 21).

Among those that took part were friends Julie Gilbert, competing for her 10th time, and Rachel Pattison, competing for her eighth time.

Rachel Pattison (left) and Julie Gilbert (right).

The pair were running to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer, a charity they have supported each time in the marathon and have raised over £55,000 between them over the years.

Julie said: “We have had another friend, Rosalind Sadler, run with us in previous years.

“Each time, we are running in memory of my very good friend’s little boy Adam who passed away in October 2014.

“We would like to thank everyone that has supported us over the last 10 years, the amount raised has made such an incredible difference to so many families.”

Friends Gavin Pell, managing director of Chandlers (Farm Equipment) in Grantham, and Dr Caroline Johson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, were raising money for Bliss, a charity that supports parents of babies who are born prematurely.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham (left) and Gavin Pell (right).

The pair finished in 3hr 25min 21sec and raised £8,583, beating their £5,000 target.

Gavin said: “I had a fantastic day in London. The conditions for running were excellent, with nice cool and sunny weather, and only a gentle breeze.

Gavin Pell in the middle of running the marathon.

“I was very proud to have run for Bliss. The atmosphere and crowds cheering on the runners was amazing.

“It was like running through a wall of sound in places on the course and turning for home past the Houses of Parliament, it was a great boost for the last couple of miles.”

Greg Morris ran to raise money for the Epilepsy Society, a charity that has helped his daughter Lucie who has dealt with the condition since birth.

He finished in 4hr 45min 15sec and raised over £2,500 for the charity.

Greg said: “It went really well, four hours was a bit slower than I wanted to run but I decided in the end to soak up the atmosphere instead of worrying about times.

Greg Morris (left) with daughter Lucie (left).

“It felt amazing to finally finish the run. The Epilepsy Society had cheering points along the route and my family met me with the charity at mile 25 to give me the final boost to the end.

“I'd like to give a massive thank you to everyone that has supported me, with sponsorships and donations, but also emotionally through the whole experience.”

Karen Horton completed her second London Marathon in 5h 10sec and raised over £8,500 for Missing People.

Karen Horton.

Karen Horton with her family.

Alongside raising money for the charity, Karen ran in memory of her mother Margaret who died in February 2023.

Karen said: “It was really tough. I saw my dad, kids and husband in Canary Wharf at about mile 17, when I was starting to struggle a little.

Karen Horton.

Karen Horton.

“Also my old hockey friends, Vicky and Michelle, were there to support me about a mile from the end which gave me that last boost.

“My mum would have thought I was completely mad, but so proud for doing it.”

Finally, former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School and BBC Look North presenter Jess Lord completed her first marathon in 6hr 43min 27sec.

Jess Lord.

Jess Lord with her family.

Jess, who raised £2,000 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, only started running less than three years ago after using the NHS Couch to 5k app.

Despite picking up a knee injury and thinking it would hinder her, she managed to complete the marathon.

On her social media, Jess said: “Cried. Ran. Hobbled. Finished.

“So proud of myself. A few years ago I couldn’t even step outside my front door in leggings, no make up, hair up.

“Look at me now, finding the courage to do so allowed me to have one of the best days of my life.”

The ballot for the 2025 TCS London Marathon opened on Saturday (April 20) and closes on Friday, April 26.

