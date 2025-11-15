The earlier photograph, taken in the 1980s, shows Redmile’s Antique shop at 10 Vine Street, owned by William Redmile and the proprietors were Jeremy and Timothy Redmile, writes Grantham Civic Society.

The building formed the side of the building on Swinegate and there is a water-head dated 1792. Thomas Stanser in his will of July 1790, left the ‘newly erected building’ to his daughter Ann Lawrence, wife of Joseph. Joseph died in 1796.

Vine Street shop

In 1851 and 1861, this was a grocery shop owned by Luke Scarborough, in 1861 aged 43, and his wife Mary, 34. Their son John, aged 13 was a pupil at the Grammar School. Their other children were Elizabeth, eight, and Nellie, two. They also had a house servant Ann Banks aged 21.

In 1860, 10 Vine Street was the home of Scarborough’s shop. Their advertisement in the Grantham Journal stated that ‘It is no longer a matter of doubt but an acknowledged fact that the best and cheapest teas are to be had at Scarborough’s noted establishment, 10, Vine-street, Grantham.

Vine Street shop

Those who have not yet tried his celebrated tea at 1s. per quarter of a pound, Black, Green, or mixed, would find it greatly to their advantage to obtain it “Once a week, all year round”. The value of 1s in 1860 is equivalent to approximately £152 today.