Pamela Ann was a fashion shop on 7 North Street during the later 1980s, writes Grantham Civic Society.

The shop had previously been owned by Ruth Catlin in the 1970s and early 1980s.

In 1966 the fashion shop had opened as Paraphernalia and owned by Elizabeth Catlin. Prior to that it had been Clark’s of Retford dry cleaning service. In the 1940s it had been a bakery owned by F J Webster.

North Street in Grantham

In the late 1800s the shop was also a bakery owned by Edward Whaley, a magistrate. In 1880, he was fined £4 under the Food and Drugs Act for selling bread to the prejudice of the purchaser. Mr James Barnacle, an Inspector of Nuisance had purchased a 6d loaf of bread. Informing Mr Whaley that he had purchased it for analysis. He gave a third to Mrs Whaley, one third to the public analyst and kept a third for evidence. The bread had been adulterated with 20 grains of alum. Of the 13 samples taken, this was the only one containing the alum.

The former Pamela Ann store in Grantham

Mr Whaley said that he had struggled to get good quality flour and so had added this small quantity of alum.In the 1891 census, Edward, aged 63, was the baker, living with his wife Caroline aged 61, son and baker William aged 37 and daughter Caroline aged 25, a piano teacher.