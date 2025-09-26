Councillors have warned residents that Grantham’s High Street could face even more painful losses unless shoppers back local stores.

Following the closure of Clarks and other well-known names, including Superdrug, residents have described the town as a “ghost town,” lamenting soaring rents, a lack of big-name shops, the rise of small retailers, and the relentless growth of online shopping.

Several councillors representing Grantham told us the High Street urgently needs both investment and active community support. Some highlighted the importance of lowering costs and offering supportive policies, while others called for stronger promotion and imaginative initiatives to revive the town centre.

For Lincolnshire County Councillor Cain Parkinson (Reform UK), the problem is part of a wider national pattern.

Lincolnshire County Council Councillor Cain Parkinson (Reform). Photo: LCC

“The gradual decline of the high street is a national trend due to the rise of online shopping,” he said.

While welcoming South Kesteven District Council’s (SKDC) efforts, he warned they had not “stemmed the tide” of closures.

Business rates, he argued, were among the biggest obstacles.

“We need to do more to drive down the cost of rates for local businesses,” he said, also raising concerns about anti-social behaviour driving people away.

District and town councillor Tim Harrison (Independent) placed responsibility closer to home.

SKDC and Grantham Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind).

“Shops — whether multinational or independent — cannot survive unless people spend money in them,” he said.

Rate relief, he noted, already eased the burden for many.

“The real issue is whether the tills are ringing,” he said.

He urged residents to champion new businesses from the outset rather than only lamenting their closure, adding that he knew the pressures first-hand from running a clothes shop in the town.

“The fact is simple: if businesses make money from local residents, they stay. If they don’t, they won’t.”

Others focused on how past funding had been used.

District councillor Matt Bailey (Con) criticised how the £5.5million Future High Street Fund had been spent, pointing to projects such as a junction and cobbles instead of transformative investment.

SKDC councillor Matt Bailey (Con).

He noted that town centres were evolving due to changing public habits.

He called it a “missed opportunity” but also struck a positive note, highlighting the arrival of Vine Street Coffee House and new restaurants.

“It’s in a beautiful historic building, I personally enjoyed the delicious brownies, and I recommend all Grantham give it a try. There are reasons to be positive on some of the changes we are seeing,” he said.

Coun Bailey suggested scrapping parking charges, playing up Grantham’s heritage for tourism, and trialling pop-up shops by leasing units to entrepreneurs.

Coun Gareth Knight (Con) supported efforts to bring people into town through events and investment — whether they worked or not — saying it was a “fundamentally good thing that an effort is being made”.

SKDC Councillor Gareth Knight (Con).

He said it is worrying that well-known shops are closing despite seeming profitable, and he called it heartbreaking for staff who work hard to support customers but lose out because of corporate decisions.

However, he expressed frustration at negativity online.

“It is sad that every time a new business opens there are some who go on social media to run down those businesses, which ultimately runs down the town,” he said.

“If you don’t like what’s opening, then how about you put your ‘retail expertise’ to good use and open something yourself instead of whining on social media when other people try to make something work?”

He argued Grantham’s location and transport links could be harnessed for conferences and festivals, attracting visitors and revenue from outside the town.

“We have to give people and businesses from outside the town a reason to spend money in the town, but that's going to mean some nay-sayers are just going to have to suck it up because they are never going to like everything.”

Town councillor Linda Jackson (Independent) pointed to rising rents as a key factor.

Grantham Town Councillor Linda Jackson (Ind).

She cited Superdrug’s closure, which she said staff had linked to a landlord rent increase, and urged the council to build stronger relationships with property agents to avoid a “spiralling effect.”

“Superdrug was a valuable brand name for the town, and its closure will undoubtedly impact footfall in the area,” she said.

Coun Jackson called on authorities to support and promote viable businesses in existing locations. She noted that recent closures, including Clarks and Skinners butchers, already had the facilities needed for new businesses to move in or take over, provided there was a viable business model and proper promotion.

On a positive note, she pointed out that Alexander Kent Interiors and Cameron’s Crafts had successfully moved from the George Centre to other town locations.

However, she noted there are currently no short-term rent-free opportunities for entrepreneurs to trial a business idea, which she believes the council should consider — especially with Christmas approaching.

“Last week we read about a Great Ponton mum starting a scarf business, and this sort of business might do well as a market stall or short-term shop rental, especially with the run-up to Christmas,” she said.

“Attracting any new shops will attract footfall.”

She also criticised missed opportunities during national Heritage Week, when few residents knew of local events that drew visitors from as far afield as the Czech Republic.

Coun Jackson argued that more should be done to promote Grantham’s cultural assets, including St Wulfram’s Church and the town’s links to artist John Constable.

She praised recent and upcoming events such as Thatcher Fest and the Dysart Park Jazz Festival but called for better coordination and publicity.

She suggested longer free parking, clearer Sunday signage, and short-term rent-free units for entrepreneurs before Christmas.

“If we want people to visit and stay, we need to make it easy for them,” she said.

District and town councillor Charmaine Morgan (Independent) offered perhaps the broadest vision.

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan.

“I enjoy shopping in Grantham Town Centre and in particular visit the small boutiques and sweet shops, cafés and restaurants,” she said.

“We regularly purchase household items from Tuffies, which offer fantastic value for money. I have enjoyed visiting the new shops in the George Centre, which offer some novel and interesting products. It is terribly sad that so many businesses have started up and failed in the town, however.”

While acknowledging SKDC initiatives — free parking, refurbished facilities, heritage investment, and floral displays — she said more was needed to meet expectations.

“We cannot solve everything. All retailers are facing rising energy costs, increased water bills, higher staff costs, increased rents, increased business rates and higher costs for their goods, all of which cut their profit margins and threaten their viability if they do not get the footfall they need to survive. It is up to all of us to support our High Street if we want to keep it. It is also up to the businesses to be more flexible in how they work and in the offering they provide.”

She described closures of national chains like Marks and Spencer and Bon Marche as “terribly sad” but pointed to positive growth in the farmers’ market.

Morgan outlined a long list of desires: improving transport, from better bus services to a town tram or cycle network; attracting well-known brands such as Waitrose or Waterstone’s; creating a larger cultural venue for exhibitions; increased public toilet facilities; and converting the George Centre into a community hub mixing shops, cafés and museum space.

She said easier, longer, and more accessible parking would help shoppers stay longer and support town centre businesses, highlighting issues with private car parks having limited time and heavy fines, and noting that some town centre purchases would have been free or easier elsewhere.

She championed late-night shopping, extended café hours and a stronger cultural presence through galleries and antiques shops.

More benches, trees and historic-style street furniture could improve accessibility and atmosphere, while pedestrianising Westgate could make the town centre more welcoming, she said.

Looking further ahead, she proposed “virtual Grantham” — an online platform where local shops could sell to wider audiences.

“This hybrid way of working could keep our shops alive,” she said, though she admitted it would require significant effort.

For Morgan, the town’s character and architecture should underpin any revival.

“My daughter’s university friends visited from the USA and were bowled over by Grantham’s character,” she said, adding that visitors could be drawn not only by retail but by culture, nightlife and history.

Despite differences, councillors agreed Grantham’s High Street needs investment and community backing.

Some emphasised lower costs and more supportive policies, others stronger promotion and imagination.

All acknowledged that the balance of shopping, food, leisure and culture is shifting.

Councillors highlighted that the town’s future will rely on how these ideas are implemented.

Share your views in the comments below.