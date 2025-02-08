Foodbanks do a remarkable job, writes Andrew Martin of Grantham Business Club.

Grantham and Newark Business Clubs recently came together for their annual festive celebration, an evening at Harlaxton Manor.

This much-anticipated event is a highlight of the year, bringing together members to network, celebrate, and support the community. As part of the evening, the clubs nominate a charity to benefit from a collection, and this year’s beneficiaries were Grantham Foodbank and Newark Foodbank.

Andrew Martin and Deborah Wylie, both of Grantham Business Club

Held in the stunning surroundings of Harlaxton Manor, the event raised an impressive £600, which has been equally split between the two food banks. The gathering celebrated the achievements of the past year, while attendees embraced the spirit of giving through their generous contributions.

In January, Andrew Martin, Chairman of Grantham Business Club, and Deborah Wylie, the club’s Treasurer, visited Grantham Foodbank to deliver supplies purchased with the funds. They were warmly welcomed by Dorothy Gaughan, Grantham Foodbank co-ordinator, who gave a tour of the facility and shared insights into the critical work being done to support struggling families and individuals.

The food donated to Grantham Foodbank

“It was my first visit to the food bank, and it was a humbling and inspiring experience,” said Andrew.

“Dorothy and her team’s dedication to helping those in need is truly remarkable. Seeing the funds raised at our event already making a tangible difference to local people was incredibly rewarding.”

This collaboration between Grantham and Newark Business Clubs highlights the power of businesses uniting for a shared purpose. Both clubs are committed to continuing their support for local causes in the year ahead, proving that community and collaboration can achieve great things.