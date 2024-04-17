A new initiative aims to empower Ukrainian women and showcase their talents.

The Community Lab Initiative, launched by Betty Berthebaud from Grantham, supports those who found refuge in Lincolnshire in their pursuit of employment.

“The idea originated from recognising the untapped potential within the Ukrainian community,” said Betty.

Members of The Community Lab. Back left to right: Kateryna Artamonova, Svetlana Artamonova and Gary Clucas. Front left to right: Iryna Sokor and her daughter Beata, Betty Berthebaud, Kristina Marchuk and her daughter Anya and Olena Makeeva.

She added: “Our primary aim is to empower local Ukrainian communities by providing language proficiency, employability skills and entrepreneurial support.”

The group, which meets weekly in Sleaford, started as a informal support group and has now shifted its focus to fundraising for Ukraine and supporting the women to develop their businesses and find better jobs.

It works with a number of Ukrainian refugees across Lincolnshire. Currently, it is supporting three Ukrainian women - Olena Makeeva, Ludmila Nykyforova and Svitlana Artamonova - to sell their handmade crafts at Denton Street Market.

Olena Makeeva.

Svitlana Artamonova

“These resilient women had to flee Ukraine due to the war and resettle in Lincolnshire, where they embarked on a journey of reinvention through arts and crafts,” added Betty.

Olena first moved to Grantham in May 2022 with her daughter and lived with their host family for 10 months.

She is now living in her own home with her daughter, has a job and is studying at Grantham College.

“Here we found calm and peace,” said Olena.

Betty approached Olena two months ago to gather creative Ukrainian people within Lincolnshire to get involved in the initiative.

Oleana added: “The goal was to show that they are not alone, that we have a place for meetings and can take the first steps in opening a business.”

Alongside Svitlana and Ludmila, at Denton Market she will be selling some of her dry felt work and drawings on handbags.

Work created by Olena.

Work created by Olena.

Olena added: “Felting is my hobby. I have never sold my work and I have never spent a lot of time on it.

“I just like the colours and I paint my life brightly in order to feel joy and give this joy to others.

Work created by Olena.

Work created by Olena.

Work created by Olena.

“I like things to be functional and not burning on the shelf. That’s why I made my works in the form of broaches, bags and recently in college I made my first denim jacket.

“I spend a lot of time making a quality brooch. I will also add that the decoration of things is a separate topic.

“This is my pleasure and meditation. I like to listen to the blues and do my creativity.”

The women will be selling their handmade crafts at Denton Market on May 6.

Some of Ludmilla's work.

Grantham residents are invited to “come and show their love and support” for the Ukrainian women by visiting them at the Denton Street Market, which runs on Monday, May 6, from 9.30am until 3.30pm.

Betty added: “We hope our initiative strikes a chord with the local community and encourages continued solidarity with Ukrainian refugees.”

Any employers who could help The Community Lab or other Ukrainian women who would like to get involved can contact them via the Facebook page.

They will also be holding a fundraising table on the day in collaboration with Kelly Sivill Service in Tattershall.

Anyone with items that can be donated can call Kelly on 07742 670784.