Bringing the heartwarming essence of mum's kitchen to customers, one business is preparing to roll out a new food truck laden with homemade goodness.

Grantham locals Lee and Laura McCann established Mum Made Meals in 2019, embarking on a culinary journey that involved delivering meals, including Sunday dinners, to eager patrons.

Fast forward to 2024, and Mum Made Meals has undergone a transformation, expanding its offerings to include desserts and now venturing into workplace deliveries.

Lee McCann and his family have been expanding the Mum Made Meals business and are now launching a food delivery van.

Lee, 34, shared insights into their business evolution, revealing that the idea for Mum Made Meals sprouted during the pandemic challenges.

“There’s something nostalgic in the idea that Mum cooks the homely dinner for everyone in the family to enjoy, so it seemed apt to take our food beyond the confines of our four walls,” he said.

Operating from their five-star hygiene-rated home kitchen, the couple is now poised to elevate their enterprise with the introduction of "Woody," their long-awaited food truck.

The van will be out and about delivering food from mum's own kitchen.

With Lee leaving his full-time employment as a trade sales assistant to pursue this dream, he said, “the pressure is well and truly on.”

Venturing into mobile catering was sparked by a gap in the local lunchtime food scene and increasing demand from their loyal customers.

The van, named "Woody," has a built-in oven and fridge.

The Sunday roasts are proving very popular.

It will offer a diverse menu, including pastries, homemade cakes, deep-filled baguettes, picnic boxes, and salads, providing both hot and cold options.

As the couple gear up for their new chapter in business, they express gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community.

With plans for further expansion and multiple vans traversing Grantham and its environs, Mum Made Meals is poised to become a staple in the local culinary landscape.

There are a variety of meals on offer.

The business offers some tasty deserts as well.

“We are looking for commercial premises because naturally a home kitchen is restrictive in terms of potential future growth,” said Lee, noting that the couple were in talks with a few premises to find the best possible base of operations.

“The long-term dream is to have premises with multiple vans operating different routes in Grantham and the surrounding areas, with the flexibility to be able to jump on events, buffets, or private bookings when the opportunities arise.”

He said the customer response so far had been “fantastic”, adding: “people seem really on board with the convenience of having hot and cold food delivered to their place of work.

The first van has been nicknamed "Woody".

“The most important thing for us is making sure that we can continue with our high levels of quality and maintain good value for money as well.”

The food truck will launch on May 20 and be out and about from 9am to 2pm, Monday to Friday, while the business will continue to serve Sunday roasts from 12pm to 4pm.

Customers can contact them via Facebook, the Foodhub App, or 07472 131060.