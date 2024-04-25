A keen knitter has dressed up the oldest tree in town to highlight the importance of nature.

Nancy Ellerby, of Grantham, knitted a scarf using six lots of 500g of wool to display on the Grantham Oak in Belton Lane, believed to be over 400 years old.

With a girth of 7.02m, Nancy said it “meant a lot of knitting” in order for the scarf to go around all of the tree.

Nancy Ellerby with her grandchildren at the Grantham Oak.

Nancy added: “The idea of the scarf, once knitted and displayed on the Grantham Oak was to help show politicians the importance of local trees, especially the Grantham Oak and to ensure it has legal protection.

“The site at the moment is in need of some TLC (tender, love and care) which is being addressed and hopefully, the Grantham Oak will stand proud once more.”

In March, protection measures around the tree were criticised after a five-year decline.

Measures currently in place include a protective service installed in 2019 under the oak following concerns of root damage from nearby vehicles.

Posts and rope have also been installed under the canopy to provide an action zone.

In February 2023, cuttings were also taken from the centuries-old tree to try and produce saplings from it.

