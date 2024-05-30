A former Royal Navy man has completed his first ultramarathon.

James Garlant, of Grantham, completed a 40-mile ultramarathon in the Grim Reaper challenge at Grimsthorpe Castle on Saturday (May 25).

Although James didn’t complete the run in his goal time of eight hours due to having physio for half an hour at the 20-mile mark, he still completed it in nine hours and 13 minutes.

James at the finish line.

“It was a very very hot day so in my head, I knew it’d be even harder than I anticipated,” said James.

He added: “The heat mixed with a very boggy part of the course took its toll on my average pace.

James Garlant completed his first ultramarathon in nine hours and 13 minutes.

“The last five miles were mentally tough but I got it done! I was disappointed with my time initially, but on reflection it was my first ultra and it’s a starting block.

“I’ve got my eye on the Suffolk Coastal path 50k in September but I’ll see how my body heals and if my toenails have regrown by then!”

James Garlant

As well as completing the run in just over nine hours, James finished 27th out of 46 in the 40-mile solo and seventh in the 35 to 39 year old category.