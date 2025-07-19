In the 1700s the people of Grantham witnessed the latest inventions and were visited by the most influential people, writes Grantham Civic Society.

In the Stamford Mercury of March 8, 1744, it was reported that ‘For the Benefit of Mr. Messing, Performance on the French Horn, from London, At The Great Room at the George in Grantham, on Wednesday the 14th of this Instant March, will be performed, A Concert of Musick, with several New Concertos on the French Horn, compos’d by Mr Handle, Mr. Lamp, Signior Haste, and Others. With several Solos on a new invented Instrument, calls, the CornoChromatico. Tickets to be had at the George Inn at Grantham, at 2s. each. To begin at 6 o’clock’.

The George Inn. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

In the mid-1700s, the French Horn was the name given to a straight horn, similar to a hunting horn and the CornoChromatico first included hoops, later called a German Horn and eventually became known as the French Horn that we know today with valves and hoops. It was said that Frederick Messing and his son, also called Frederick, were the first in England who ‘pretended to perform in all Keys’ on the CornoCromatico. Frederick Messing jnr reported annual earnings of £65 13s. 6d. for 1770, £79 14s. for 1780, and £123 16s. 7d. for 1781.

Frederick Messing. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

When he died in August 1798, he was known as the ‘Mad Fiddler’ and wore a black suit with a star and shaved his head. He called himself a ‘Son of Handel’ and visited his monument regularly, touring the country performing his compositions. His children were all supported and educated at the Royal Society of Musicians.