A plan to build a substation in southern Lincolnshire could dramatically transform the county.

The National Grid hope to build the facility near Navenby to meet demand from several major solar farms in the area.

The substation would occupy 32 acres of land off Heath Lane, just east of the village.

The proposed Springwell, Fosse Green and Leoda solar farms – which would cover nearly 8,000 acres – are all relying on it being built in order to connect to the grid.

If permission for the substation isn’t granted, it could potentially hinder the development of several huge solar farms in the area, and campaigners are aiming to sway local councillors and derail the proposals.

National Grid says it’s legally required to meet requests for connections.

Frances Innes, a member of the Cliff Villages Action Group who lives in Navenby, says it will be one of the applications the group is seeking to block.

“We will be fighting the substation. Our understanding is that if it doesn’t get permission, the solar farms in the area won’t be able to be connected,” she said.

“As it’s not a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), it will be decided by the council rather than the government.

“My feeling is that many on the council don’t want it.

“It depends on the individuals and how the meeting goes – people can change their mind at the last minute. It may depend on how much pressure is put on them.

“We’re not NIMBYs, we just want these projects to be in the right place, and that’s not fertile farmland. Lincolnshire shouldn’t be the guinea pig for the rest of the UK.”

She added there is the possibility that it is rejected by North Kesteven District Council, but National Grid appeals and the government’s Planning Inspectorate overturns the decision.

Group members are putting up signs protesting the substation, saying “No to vast solar industry on farmland!”

National Grid says on its website: “There is a shift towards renewable energy sources, meaning there is greater demand on our network to connect new sources of electricity and customers.

“The proposed substation at Navenby is in response to the increase in connection requests and increased consumption of electricity that will continue to grow.

“In the Navenby area, several developers have requested new power connections from National Grid, including Springwell Solar and Fosse Green and, as a regulated business, we have a legal obligation to meet these requests.

“Due to the number of requests in the local area, a new substation is required to connect these developers.”

It’s expected that the planning application will be submitted towards the end of 2025, with a decision early next year. If approved, it would come online around 2029.

However, there was concern at a public hearing earlier this month for the Springwell project that any delays in the substation could leave the solar farm unable to generate electricity.

Councillor Marianne Overton, who represents the area, told the hearing: “Nothing should start on the solar farm before the substation is ready. It should all be passed or none at all.”

The project’s developer responded that not having the substation in place in time was “highly improbable”.

The substation will be set back from the road, and four new pylons would need to be constructed.

The Cliff Villages Action Group will be holding a walk on Sunday, June 8 from Coleby to Navenby and then to Wellingore, passing the sites of proposed battery farms, solar farms and the substation.