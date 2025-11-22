In 1856 the Grantham Journal reported that ‘The Royal South Lincolnshire Militia, arrived at Grantham on Wednesday afternoon, June 11, writes Grantham Civic Society.

The Regiment left Cork Barracks between one and two o’clock on Monday, the 9th inst., and were escorted to the place of embarkation by the Bands of the Regiment, of the 99th Foot of the Cork Artillery, and of the Devonshire Militia.

Watergate. Photo: Sumbitted

Three small Steamers were employed in conveying the Regiment to Queenstown, where about 500 men, 50 women, and 73 children were transferred to the decks of the Cleopatra’. It continued ‘After a delightful voyage of about 300 miles, the party landed at Liverpool, on Wednesday, at 6am, and started immediately by train to Grantham, where they arrived at 5pm.

They were met at the Station by the commanding Officer, Major Moore; and conducted down Westgate, through the Market Place, up the High Street, to St Peter’s Hill; headed b a splendid band, of about 24 performers, when the men were told of their respective billets.

The band has performed before the George and Angel Inns each evening since their arrival, much to the gratification of the inhabitants of the town’.