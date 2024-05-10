An initiative to get town shops signposted as safe spots has come a long way since it launched two years ago.

Since the Safeguard Grantham Facebook group released its ’safe place’ stickers to town shops in June 2022, 23 shops have joined in the effort to provide a place for people to go to if they feel they are in danger.

A Safe Place sticker.

Thanks to help from the community, there are now posters and cards with QR codes on so people can see all of the shops involved on a map.

“The safe spots are there to protect everybody, it doesn’t matter what age people are, if you don’t feel comfortable, you can go into any shop and they will look after you,” said Chris Holmes, of Safeguard Grantham.

Chris Holmes, a member of Safeguard Grantham, outside A.L Services in Grantham with a Safe Place sticker and poster.

Eventually, Chris hopes every shop in Grantham can be involved, including larger supermarkets and smaller independent shops.

He also hopes to get schools involved by displaying their posters.

The QR people can scan to view a map of all of the shops involved.

The new poster.

A card with the QR code on.

He added: “I haven’t seen any other town do something like this. We want to get every shop in Grantham involved.

“We also hope the schools will get involved and explain to students what it is about.

“We also need more shops that stay open until late at night, as this could be a more vulnerable time.”

Finkins in Finkin Street, displays a sticker.

The Safeguard Grantham Facebook page was launched in 2021 by Chris, Katherine Sterry and Lorraine Sterry following a number of incidents reported near schools in the area.

Group members started to patrol these areas and passed on incidents to the police.

A sticker displayed in Genes Barbers, in Westgate.

They then launched the Facebook group for people to post about incidents and the safe spot stickers were then launched.

Chris said: “A lot more shops have come forward to be seen as a safe place which is great.

“It is all about getting the shops involved.”

A sticker is displayed in The Whistle Stop at Grantham Rail Station.

A sticker display in John's in London Road.

Chris wanted to thank Ruth Clements, of Ruth Clements Photography, who helped to create the posters and QR code, Rob Dixon, of BHive, who helped to organise the posters and also Michael Davies, who printed the cards and posters.

Any business that would like to be listed as a safe spot can get in touch with the group via the Safeguard Grantham Facebook page.

