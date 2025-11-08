The championship races illustrated on the older photograph, were held in Syston Park on August Bank Holiday in 1932, which attracted large crowds, writes Grantham Civic Society.

There were five classes of racers, with riders coming from all over the country.

Syston Park racing. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

The race had also taken place in March that year and was reported in the Grantham Journal. ‘On Monday, there will be a country-wide pilgrimage to Syston Park Motor-cycle Races. Competitors have entered from afar off – Glasgow and London, for instance, are both represented – while several Clubs from the Midlands and the Metropolis are to attend in force.

‘The entry has been heavy, and as a consequence the first heat will push off at 10.30 instead of 11, as arranged. There are to be nine distinct heats, each of three-quarters of-an-hour’s duration, so it will be appreciated that for the last event it will be almost dusk. A good return for the modest outlay of 10d!

The Syston area. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

‘The sidecar event, probably, always takes pride of place as a spectacle, but on this occasion, it bids fair to surpass all forerunners, for there is a record entry of thirteen outfits.’