The thought that art imitates life was proposed by Plato and Aristotle thousands of years ago, writes Ian Simmons of Grantham RiverCare.

It was playfully expanded by Oscar Wilde who opined that “Life imitates art far more than art imitates life”. While this will no doubt be the talk of the many pubs around our town, it seems that this column can influence the weather!

Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare

No sooner had we posted our copy about the drought and the state of rivers nationally, it rained…

Our volunteers are schooled by us that “it never rains on a RiverCare day”, but we were proved wrong when our July pick up was called off as the radar maps of this area threatened heavy rains, forcing us to pull the plug (pun intended!).

Unfortunately, this recent deluge or two hasn’t really touched the surface. Lawns are still brown and crops are struggling. Reservoirs are at record low levels. Even the boating lake in Wyndham Park is a victim with visibly lower levels.

One solution pioneered in India, where we accept the problem is manyfold more serious, is to place solar panels on the surface of reservoirs and lakes. Double benefit is an area of green electricity production and reducing the water loss through evaporation.

While this is an example of engineering helping, it won’t reverse the inevitable direction we are all heading into. It is reported that Iran’s people have been asked to limit water use as temperatures there hit 50C.

Recently, we teamed up with Grantham Angling and Fly Fishing Society to measure water temperatures in the Witham. This work showed that the water approached 20C. As a result fishing was suspended locally to respect the stresses warmer water would have on the fish. Warmer water holds less dissolved oxygen, crucial to maintaining healthy stock. They also prefer fast flowing, well aerated water. As you will recall from previous Tales, river flows are currently at their lowest nationally since the late Fifties.

What we should and do find reassuring is that there are people concerned enough about the situation and who work towards keeping our local environment and ecosystem cared for.

The recent loss of water supply to some houses in Grantham (July 21 and 22) should alert us to the value of water as essential for a convenient, healthy life.

As an increasingly scarce resource, water needs to be appreciated and protected wherever it exists. Save what you can this summer.