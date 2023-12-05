Farmer Scrooge is heading to Barrowby this weekend.

A live performance of an adaptation on the Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale - A Christmas Carol - will be performed at Barrowby Memorial Hall on Sunday (December 10) at 4.30pm.

Writer Kate Bramley and her “itinerant” band of actors put a comedy slant on the classic take.

Badapple Theatre to perform Farmer Scrooge at Barrowby Memorial Hall.

Starring Emily Chattle and James Knight, audiences can enjoy a laugh with the blustering, skin-flint farmer Ebeneezer Scrooge gets his comeuppance and is then forced to see the error of his penny pinching ways.

Full of stories and carols, puppets and mayhem, and original songs by Jez Lowe, this is a winter warmer to put a smile on everyone’s face this Christmas.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/farmer-scrooges-christmas-carol-live-and-local-pantomime-in-barrowby-tickets-731219004727.

Tickets cost £14 - which includes tea, coffee and biscuits - £6 for children and students, and £35 for a family or group, which includes two adults and two children.