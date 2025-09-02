A five-piece band promises a night of 1950s and 60s hits as they celebrate a golden era of popular music.

Music Masters will perform Atlantic Hits at Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre on Friday (September 5), at 7.30pm, bringing audiences the best of 1950s and 1960s music from both sides of the Atlantic.

The group has quickly risen to prominence on the vintage music scene, winning praise for their authentic sound and energetic performances.

Music Masters bring 1950s and 1960s hits to Guildhall Theatre on September 5.

Each member contributes vocal and instrumental mastery, capturing the harmonies and spirit of the golden era.

Promising more than a standard concert, the band describes the event as a musical journey, designed to transport listeners back to a time when music defined a generation.

With a repertoire that includes both UK and US classics, the show aims to revive the vibrant sounds that shaped popular culture.

Tickets cost £17 and are available through the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Organisers say the evening will suit lifelong fans of the era as well as newcomers discovering the joy of vintage melodies for the first time.