Grantham Civic Society remembers the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society’s annual exhibition
In 1874 the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society’s annual exhibition was held on Harrowby Road in Grantham.
The Grantham Journal reported that it comprised four fields, covered 24½ acres and was surrounded by 4,200 feet of fencing, plus boarding which formed the back of the stables.
There were: 1,080 feet of stalls, each six feet wide; 342 feet of stallion boxes; 504 feet of stalls for mares and foals; 850 feet of cattle sheds; 570 feet of sheep pens, each double (making 1,140 feet); 324 feet of pig sheds.
There were also: 862 feet of implement sheds, each 20 feet long; 200 feet of seed sheds; three refreshment booths, each 120 feet long; and a grandstand, 140 feet long.
Other facilities included: a ladies’ cloakroom, offices and other buildings, about 500 feet in length; a jumping ring, 380 feet by 150 feet; a trial ring, 160 feet by 75 feet; an agricultural horses and cattle ring, 220 feet by 150 feet; poultry tents, 120 feet by 30 feet; and, for the horticultural show, six tents in all.
The entrance was via a gate on Sandon Road and the event attracted hundreds of people.
Many prizes were awarded across several classes of animals, equipment and horticulture.
The event raised £800, with £100 of that used for decoration and thoroughfares on the site.
This was compared with the amount raised two years earlier at Spalding, when £525 was raised.