In 1874 the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society’s annual exhibition was held on Harrowby Road in Grantham.

The Grantham Journal reported that it comprised four fields, covered 24½ acres and was surrounded by 4,200 feet of fencing, plus boarding which formed the back of the stables.

There were: 1,080 feet of stalls, each six feet wide; 342 feet of stallion boxes; 504 feet of stalls for mares and foals; 850 feet of cattle sheds; 570 feet of sheep pens, each double (making 1,140 feet); 324 feet of pig sheds.

The historic 1874 exhibition in Grantham included hundreds of animals, stalls and show tents. Photo: supplied

There were also: 862 feet of implement sheds, each 20 feet long; 200 feet of seed sheds; three refreshment booths, each 120 feet long; and a grandstand, 140 feet long.

Other facilities included: a ladies’ cloakroom, offices and other buildings, about 500 feet in length; a jumping ring, 380 feet by 150 feet; a trial ring, 160 feet by 75 feet; an agricultural horses and cattle ring, 220 feet by 150 feet; poultry tents, 120 feet by 30 feet; and, for the horticultural show, six tents in all.

The entrance was via a gate on Sandon Road and the event attracted hundreds of people.

Many prizes were awarded across several classes of animals, equipment and horticulture.

The event raised £800, with £100 of that used for decoration and thoroughfares on the site.

This was compared with the amount raised two years earlier at Spalding, when £525 was raised.