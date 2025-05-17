The older photograph shows the Non-Conformist churches of the town gathering for their Whitsuntide walk and service in the Market Place.

Whitsuntide was traditionally a time for new clothes and many of the shops in town stocked up on the latest fashions to take advantage of the trade.

Non-Conformist Churches gathered in Market Place for the Whitsuntide Walk and service

In 1903 Chambers & Co.advertised in the Grantham Journal. The advertisement said ‘Special Show Tod-ay for Whitsuntide. Goods we are showing to-day are all quite new – specially bought for the Whitsuntide Trade’.

This clothing was listed and each one was followed by the words ‘for Whitsuntide’, ‘New Linen Costumes, New Holland Costumes, New Holland Coats, New Voile Skirts, New Canvas Skirts, New Crash Skirts, New Hats, New Toques, New Flowers, New Imperial Coats, New Light Grey Coats, New Rainproof Cloaks, New Sunshades, New Umbrellas, New Ruffles, New Gloves, New Lace Ties, New Lace Collarettes’.

The Market Place today

The advertisement continued ‘In our millinery show-room, we have an unusually Choice Selection of all the Latest Styles in Toques, Millinery, Hats, and Bonnets. In our Mantle show-room, we have an Immense Variety of Silk Coats, Silk Mantles, Coats and Skirts, Underskirts, Muslin and De-Laine Blouses, Corsets, &c. Your patronage will be esteemed’.