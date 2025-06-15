Hindmarch & Co. Motors were Peugeot dealers and were based at 21 Swinegate, Grantham and 53-56 Scotgate, Stamford, writes about Grantham Civic Society.

They advertised in the Grantham Journal in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The site was originally the Artichoke Inn. The Inn was sold in 1847 and advertised in the Lincolnshire Chronicle. There were eight cottages at the back and the tenants were named as Eliza Glazier, Henry Annis, William Lawson, Ann Lee, James Naylor, Stephen Newton, James Gilbert and John Hall.

Hindmarch & Co Motors

James Naylor, born in Grantham, was 52 years old at the time and a Greenwich Pensioner. He lived there with his wife Ann and children John and Elizabeth. He was a veteran of the Battle of Trafalgar where he served on HMS Royal Sovereign as a private marine. Royal Sovereign was the first ship in action at Trafalgar and led one of the columns of ships. Because she had just been refitted in Cadiz, she was well ahead of the other ships and cut into the enemy line alone, losing her mizzen and main masts.

After the battle in which James Naylor was probably injured, he became a Greenwich Pensioner, receiving a pension and was able to return to Grantham.

Hindmarch & Co Motors today

Ruth Crook’s ancestor was also a Greenwich Pensioner and veteran of the Battle of Trafalgar.