As we move into autumn, many of us find ourselves drawn to the familiar sights and stories that make our area truly unique, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

Whether you take a peaceful walk through our historic streets or visit one of our centuries-old landmarks, our local heritage surrounds us. We are fortunate to live in a place where history is not only preserved but actively lived and celebrated every day.

Recently, restoration has begun of the original 1821 Thwaites & Reed clock from the Old Town Hall in Bourne. Thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Len Pick Trust, this cherished piece of our town’s history has been brought back to life. This project is an important step in regenerating Bourne Old Town Hall, transforming it into a vibrant hub for arts, culture, and community for generations to come.

Now is the perfect moment to look at the history on our doorstep - especially as England’s largest festival of history and culture, the Heritage Open Days, takes place between September 12 and 21. With free access to thousands of historic sites across England, this year’s theme of “Architecture” offers a wonderful opportunity to explore through tours, talks, and special events.

In our corner of South Lincolnshire, there are plenty of events to engage with, including tours of Grantham House, which has opened to the public for the very first time this year, and visits to The Old Grammar School (part of The King’s School), once attended by one of our most famous former residents, Sir Isaac Newton. His legacy as one of the most influential scientists in history enriches our local story and reminds us of the profound impact individuals from our area can have on the wider world.

As we reflect on important historical figures connected to Grantham, it’s worth noting that we are fast approaching 100 years since the birth of Margaret Thatcher, born right here in our town. To mark this centenary, ‘Thatcher Fest’ will take place throughout the month, featuring talks, exhibitions, theatre, and local history events at venues including the Guildhall Arts Centre and Grantham Library. This offers an opportunity to consider the life and legacy of one of Britain’s most influential leaders and our first female prime minister.

Our local heritage extends into the broader history of our country. Earlier this week marked 85 years since The Battle of Britain, when the RAF defended our islands from Nazi invasion. Here in Lincolnshire, we hold a special connection to the RAF, with numerous bases supporting the war effort - including former bases such as RAF Spitalgate and those still in use like RAF Barkston Heath.

As we honour our past, it is essential to remember that preserving and celebrating our history is not just about the stories themselves but about the community that continues to thrive around them.