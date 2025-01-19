Happy new year to everyone, the consensus seems to be that this year will be better than last year so let us try to focus on that, writes Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind), leader of Grantham Independents.

There is a fresh vibe around Grantham. There are many plans for the re-vamped Market Place, with a large scope of events planned in the coming year. I will be happy to publish these events as soon as they are finalised, but as a little teaser, little ones - and adults with an inner child - might want to keep an eye out for a very large whale appearing in the town for a few days.

I am pleased to announce that on January 27 the completely refurbished toilets on the Conduit by the car park will be opened. This will be another win for commerce and the market in particular, many thanks to the officers at SKDC that have found the finance to make this happen.

Councillor Tim Harrison.

The Bread and Butter Thing has been able to set up in Harrowby Ward at the Church of the Ascension given the help and support of the Reverend Sam Parsons. This will enable us, with the help of the amazing volunteers, to get food to 80 more families. This is part-funded by SKDC.

There have been a number of new businesses opening in the town putting class back into once empty shops. It is great to see the old Cammack's retail premises open again with such a lovely new business.

There is a new project on the horizon run by the local Union Street Gallery to make Grantham as a gallery happen. This will see local creators, of all kinds, see their work displayed in active and empty shops. The start of this can already be seen in the George Centre.

The drainage system is now well underway in Dysart Park and the benefits of this are already being seen, with the majority of flooding problems now resolved, phase two of these works should be finished shortly.

Finally, my thoughts go out to all those in the district affected by the recent flooding. Please be assured the officers are spending a lot of time looking further into contingency plans. Also, Councillor Charmaine Morgan has asked the town council to look at formulating an emergency plan going forward.



