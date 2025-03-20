More than 50 performers have taken part in an annual concert.

Blue Cat Music School, based in St Catherine’s Road in Grantham, held its third annual concert last Friday (March 14) at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.

An audience of around 250 people, made up of families and friends, applauded and cheered as musicians aged five up to their 70s performed for them.

Sisters Esther and Esme Corbett duet Daisy, Daisy. Photo: Blue Cat Music School

Alan Osler, owner of Blue Cat and host for the evening, said: “Everyone played so well it was hard to pick winners, I was so impressed.

“We had some fantastic adult learners too, a beautiful rendition of summertime on the saxophone was just one.

Max Blakey plays the flute. Photo: Cameron-Reeves

“There is no doubt that Grantham has real musical talent.”

The performers played piano, flute, violin, saxophone, banjo, guitar, bass, and drums.

Ophelia Garland plays cello with teacher Lauren Taylor. Photo: Cameron-Reeves

Harry Sale, Marcel Wojtowicz and Ali play a Metallica medley. Photo: CameronReeves

Five bands were formed just for the concert, finishing off the evening with Queen, Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, Nirvana and Avril Lavigne.

Family pairs also performed together, including father and son Simon and Niall Parry who played Cavatina on piano and guitar, as well as sisters Esme and Esther Corbeet, who played Daisy, Daisy together on piano.

Blue Cat Music School's concert took place in ChristChurch in Finkin Street. Photo: Cameron Reeves

Each performer was presented with a certificate and chocolates, as well as trophies for some of the best on the night.

Best performance was Noel Kwasik-Serwisnki, nine, who played a rendition of Mozart’s Symphony Number 40 on the piano.

Outstanding performance was by Tricia Toibio, nine, who performed Greig’s Morning and highly commended went to Isaac Tootal, 10, for his performance of Angelfish.

Natalia Pasichnyk, Agnes McGorty and Edith Brittain play Sk8er Boi. Photo: Cameron Reeves

Agnes McGorty sings Sk8er-Boi. Photo: Cameron Reeves

Best band was awarded to Agnes McGorty, 14, Natalia Pasichnyk, 14, and Edith Brittain, 13, for their performance Sk8er Boi.

Other commended players, who received medals, were: Marcel Wojtowicz-Ali, Edith Brittain, Laura Fielding, Alma Curley-Alonso and Ronak Jena.

NoelKwasik Serwinski finishes his performance to an applause. Photo: Cameron Reeves

Isaac Tootal plays Angelfish. Photo: Blue Cat Music School

Angelo Arhip plays violin. Photo: Cameron-Reeves

Tricia Toribio plays Greig’s Morning. Photo: Blue Cat Music School

The theme was Music Through Time and ranged from Lavender’s Blue dating back to 1672 all the way through to songs from the musical Hamilton.