A couple have opened a new dog exercise park.

Emily and Antony Eudell have opened Rural Tails Dog Exercise Park in Morkery Lane, Castle Bytham.

The couple already run Rural Tails Pet Care, a dog walking and holiday care service, in South Witham.

Antony (left) and Emily (right) outside the exercise park.

“There is nothing really like this for dog owners in the smaller communities,” said Emily.

She added: “I have a lot of clients that can’t let their dogs off the lead, so I thought it would be something really good for the community.

“As there are a lot of farmers in the area as well, we are trying to encourage people to use this instead of farm land.

“It’s a lovely place, there are about two-and-a-half acres and it is really nice and quiet.”

The park will offer half-an-hour and hour sessions to run about, as well as obstacles.

Emily added: “We are allowed up to eight dogs at one time.

“This means we can open it up to dog walkers. We are also going to have one section of meadow, as well as a shelter and picnic table so people can have a sit down.

“We also have plans to have a sensory garden for dogs. There will be things like lavender and mint for dogs to sniff, and different materials like gravel for them to feel.”

To find out more about Rural Tails Dog Exercise Park, go to https://ruraltailsdogpark.co.uk/.

