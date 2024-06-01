There is lots of thriving business in Grantham, writes Michelle Wright of Grantham Business Club.

I’ve noticed that social media is keen to tell us all the negatives that Grantham has to offer but visitors and regular attendees at Grantham Business Club will beg to differ.

There is a large number of burgeoning and established, thriving businesses in and around the town, many of which regularly attend the monthly meetings.

Michelle Wright, member of the Grantham Business Club.

In fact, the number of businesses joining the monthly Friday morning Grantham Business Club meeting has been steadily growing, and last month saw the largest number of people attending since Covid.

We can attribute some of this to the change of venue to the heart of the town but also because of the community that it is building and the friendly and informal atmosphere it boasts.

There is also a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure each meeting runs smoothly, and that new (and regular) visitors are made to feel welcome and to go home with new knowledge and/or contacts.

The machine that keeps the cogs moving is the committee who are a dedicated group of business people from a wide range of areas including social media, retail, styling and finance each bringing their own take on what makes a good networking model.

They have recently been joined by two new members – David O’Brien and Sarah Tinkler to inject new ideas. David is a Business Consultant and Sarah is a Senior Mortgage and Protection Advisor and they are both keen to join the team in continuing the forward momentum of the group.

The recent move to the Jubilee Life Centre has been brilliant in attracting more businesses and also affords the club space to expand - we’ve already had to add an extra table!

For more information, please go to www.granthambusinessclub.co.uk.

The next meeting is Friday, June 21, Jubilee Life Centre at 7.30am.