This weekend, as we mark Lincolnshire Day, it’s worth pausing to reflect on everything our great county has given, and continues to give, to the rest of the country and what our part of Britain represents, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

Our story runs throughout our nation’s history. Where would modern science be without the genius of Sir Isaac Newton or how different would our country be without the formidable leadership of Margaret Thatcher? Their roots lie deep in Lincolnshire soil, and they stand as just two among the many of Lincolnshire ‘yellowbellies’ who have shaped the world.

Gareth Davies

But Lincolnshire’s greatness isn’t confined to history books - it lives on in the everyday contributions of those who live and work here. Whether it’s the dedication of our Armed Forces personnel, many of whom have trained, served, and settled in Lincolnshire, or the legacy of our wartime airfields that earned us the title ‘Bomber County’, our ties to national service run deep and proud.

The same can be said of our farmers, whose efforts are the lifeblood of our rural communities. From the first light of dawn to the close of day, they nurture the land that not only feeds our county, but helps to feed the nation. Our agricultural heritage should be seen not just as tradition but as a foundation for our future.

Over the past year, I’ve met with farmers from across our constituency, from Helpringham to Denton and Dunsby to Billingborough, supporting them as they work to overcome not just natural challenges such as flooding, but also increased Government taxation. They play a key role in shaping Lincolnshire, a county defined by its wide-open skies, quiet landscapes, and a strong sense of space and calm. From walks in the countryside to time spent in our high streets or at a village pub, there’s a simple, authentic charm to life here.

Our towns and villages are shaped by a strong sense of identity, where heritage, community and family values are important. Family-run businesses like Delaine Buses and Vale Gardens Houses, along with local community groups such as those helping people living with dementia or assisting families with disabled children, play a vital role in keeping Lincolnshire moving, growing, and thriving.

While we celebrate all that makes Lincolnshire special, we must also be realistic about the challenges ahead. Lincolnshire Police are facing a funding crisis and need Government support. Although we hope more families will choose to come and live here, that won’t happen without more and better job opportunities. We also want to attract more visitors to enjoy our fantastic hotels, restaurants, and pubs, however the natural beauty of our countryside is threatened by numerous solar energy projects and pylon development. We can celebrate our strengths, but must always ensure we actively address the obstacles ahead.

Lincolnshire Day is a chance to reflect on the character of our county - resilient and hard working. So whether you marked the day with friends and family, joined a community event, or simply paused to take in the view across an open field, I hope it reminded you just how lucky we are to call this place home. Let’s be proud, not just today, but every day, of Lincolnshire - its history, its people, and all it has to offer.