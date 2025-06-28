In the past fortnight, summer has well and truly arrived, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

However, with heat alerts issued for many parts of our region just last week, I am sure that our emergency services would like me to gently remind everyone of the key priorities to stay hydrated and be aware of the sun over the coming months.

Gareth Davies

I know that, like me, many people locally will be eager to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty of our corner of Lincolnshire. Whether you prefer the comfort of Bourne or Londonthorpe Woods, the big skies of our open fields, or even a trip to the coast - we are so fortunate to have all of this on our doorstep.

In our towns too, we have a relatively large number of green spaces to enjoy, from Grantham’s Wyndham Park to the Abbey Lawn in Bourne. However, in recent weeks, I have been concerned to hear a growing number of reported incidences of people sleeping rough in Grantham, on shared green spaces and elsewhere.

In our area, support for those who are homeless is provided by South Kesteven District Council. Anyone at risk of being homeless or who is in difficulty must reach out to the council and make use of this support. Help is available and it should be used.

Like many of the residents who have contacted me, I am especially worried by reports of excessive drinking, drug abuse, and anti-social behaviour in areas where an increasing number of tents have been erected. Whatever difficulties individuals are facing, this is absolutely unacceptable in our community and I have asked the council and Lincolnshire Police to urgently investigate this further.

South Kesteven and North Kesteven District Councils are responsible for addressing homelessness and rough sleeping in our area. At a national level, the Government makes funding available and devolves powers for councils to undertake this task, but also plays a role in setting our national approach to this issue, which is increasing across many towns and cities.

While the Government has made funding available, I will stand against their plans to legalise rough sleeping which only risks making it more difficult for local authorities and our police to take swift action. As more tents are erected across our communities, our focus should instead be on continuing to help people off our streets while punishing those who choose to abuse access to shared spaces and intimidate the law-abiding majority.

If you are facing homelessness or have concerns about someone rough sleeping in Grantham, please make sure to make South Kesteven District Council aware via: Phone: 0300 500 0914 or email: change4lincs@southkesteven.gov.uk

Finally, today is Armed Forces Day. As we have seen recently on our television screens, with conflict in the Middle East in response to Iran’s unacceptable nuclear ambitions and war ongoing on mainland Europe, the threats to our nation, our interests and our allies cannot be clearer.

We should all be grateful for the efforts and sacrifice that our Armed Forces make every single day. Tomorrow, I look forward to joining local serving personnel to pass on my thanks on behalf of all within our area.

