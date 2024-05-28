A frustrated resident has spent more than eight months trying to get his kitchen wall fixed after council works left it in a mess.

While George Hayes, 68, was undergoing a triple bypass for aggravated angina in September last year, South Kesteven District Council was carrying out rewiring works at his home in Thames Road, Grantham.

Through this, they had to remove wall tiles to access his kitchen wiring. No new tiles were put on to replace the removed ones, leaving part of George’s kitchen wall in an unsightly state.

George Hayes, 68.

“They should not have started a job if they weren’t going to finish it,” said George.

Since then, George has been trying to get SKDC to return and fix the mess left behind — but has been left frustrated at further delays.

George said: “It’s going to be over eight months soon since this was done.

The state of what George's kitchen was left like.

“Every time I go into the kitchen, it’s so depressing. I still do my cooking and washing but there’s always this constant reminder.

“It’s such a mess.”

SKDC has said it will be attending his property on Wednesday, July 17.

“I can’t get any answer from them,” added George.

He said: “I have tried everything but it’s just like they are not bothered. It’s just fallen on deaf ears.”

Coun Phil Dilks, SKDC cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “We try to minimise disruption and leave our tenants satisfied with the improvements, upgrades and repairs we carry out in our housing stock of almost 6,000 properties across South Kesteven.

“In this case, an electrical re-wire was carried out which resulted in sockets in the kitchen being moved.

“While wall tiles needed to be removed to accommodate the work, functionality and use of the kitchen has not been affected.

“In line with our normal policy, Mr Hayes received remuneration for re-decoration.

“However, we understand Mr Hayes was not satisfied with how the kitchen looks.

“An appointment has since been scheduled to have the tiles replaced at the earliest availability. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”