Grantham Civic Society reports: In April 1892 the Grantham Journal reported ‘Shortly before twelve o’clock on Thursday night, many of the residents of Grantham who had not retired to rest, and especially those dwelling in Little Gonerby, were startled by the ruddy glare of a fire, evidently of serious dimensions and in close proximity, the reflection of the conflagration being rendered doubly intense by the spotless whiteness of the newly-fallen snow.

‘The burning building turned out to be the well-known Slate Mill, occupied by Mr. R. D. Sellers, situate on the River Witham, at the approach to Belton fields; and it can be easily guessed how firmly the flames had obtained possession of the premises when it is stated that the blaze was sufficient to illuminate the whole country side, being plainly visible at Barrowby and the surrounding villages.’

The Slate Mill after the fire in 1892. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

The report went on ‘The alarm was received at the Guildhall at 11.35, but owing to the electric bells being out of order, Engineer Broadberry was the only member of the Fire Brigade to answer the summons.’ He reached the Mill at about midnight, but the roof had already fallen in and the interior was a mass of flames. Before Broadberry arrived, Mr Sellers men had managed to rescue the horses and pigs and twenty sacks of barley meal. Mr Sellers was in London at the time.

The Slate Mill today. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

The fire was eventually extinguished at 3am, but all that remained of the mill was the walls and outbuildings. This had been the third mill fire in two years.