Local bands will come together to raise money for charity.

Ten bands from Grantham will come together on Saturday, March 29, at Edwards Bar and Lounge in Grantham to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Event organiser Hayley Chapman hopes to raise as much money as they can for the charity that is close to her heart.

Event organiser Hayley Chapman

She said: “My dad passed away from secondary cancer two years ago and my husband’s dad also died 10 years ago from cancer.

“I said to my husband, I didn’t want to sit here moping around and wanted to do something positive and something for a charity that helps people affected by cancer.”

As well as raising money for charity, Hayley also hopes to give local bands a platform to perform.

The poster for the event

She added: “I also thought it would be good to have a celebration for local bands and a celebration of original music.”

The bands performing are: The Collective Band, Free 2 Decide, Dysarts, 2 Electric Blue, Only Some Days, Electric Vendetta, Cherry Holt, Vulgarithm, Head Cloud and Iodine.

Hayley, who is part of Free 2 Decide, says the music will be a mix of genres, including indie and grunge music, and it will be a “mix for everyone to enjoy”.

She added: “It’s not just supporting these musicians that work really hard, but also supporting local venues in the area such as Edwards.

“They need our support as well. I am hoping for it to be a packed pub!”

Hayley does not have a set target of money to raise, but hopes to “raise as much money as possible”.

The event runs from 1pm until 9pm. Entry is free and people can just turn up on the day.