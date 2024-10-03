Eat My Words: We review Take Italy Bistrot in Grantham
As I was meeting up with some former colleagues, I thought why not catch up over some classic Italian dishes?
Take Italy Bistrot opened earlier this year in Westgate, Grantham, and I had read so many good reviews that I wanted to try for myself.
Having visited Rome earlier this year, I could see that Italian restaurants were small and cosy and this Grantham bistro was just that. It made the occasion of enjoying an Italian meal more authentic.
Sitting down on a Friday night, my four friends and I were seated at the back as we seemed to be the largest party there that night, so of course we got the largest table.
First up was a drinks order, and being someone who is not the biggest fan of beer or wine, I flipped straight to the cocktail menu to eye up what they had.
I have always had a bit of a sweet tooth, so I chose the ‘fruit mask red’, consisting of a number of alcohols including gin, Malibu and vodka, with a fruity twist to it. Luckily I wasn’t driving that night!
It was sweet and very refreshing - just to my liking. It was so appealing that some of those I was with wanted to give it a try!
The fruit mask red was one of the bistro’s more expensive cocktails priced at £12, while the classics like a margarita were priced at £8. However, when it comes to cocktails, you always expect to pay that little bit extra for the mix of drinks in them.
Next up was my food order. It had been a long day at work so of course I was going to add a few sides to my meal.
For my main, I chose one of the specials which was a tagliatelle taboo - creamy chicken pasta with peppers, a side of chips and a large garlic bread to share.
The pasta was - as they say in Italian - bellissimo! The creamy dish had a lovely taste, and what made it even better was a dip of the garlic bread in it.
My usual garlic bread choice would just be a store bought one, but to have one from a proper Italian restaurant was perfect.
Its size definitely made it one to share as well, but if I didn’t have the pasta, I would have easily been able to have one myself! Who knows, maybe even two…
What did let the meal down, I thought, was my chips. For £5, I thought the portion was very small and they were not as crispy as I wanted. And I love a crispy chip!
Before choosing my final options, I of course had a browse of the rest of the menu.
It was interesting to see some of the options that people had to pre-book some meals. One of these choices was a very large steak, and a couple on the next table to us had ordered one.
And when I say it was large, I would say it was the size of a small cow’s leg!
We were offered the dessert menu but I don’t think I could have fit anymore in if I tried!
Overall, my meal and drink cost £48 which I thought was quite reasonable. Considering I had three dishes and a cocktail, I was happy with the final bill.
Our servers were polite and made sure to check everything was OK with our meal while we were eating.
The only thing I would say was I thought they could have been slightly quicker at times, such as when we were waiting for our bill, but as I was catching up with my friends, it didn’t bother me too much.
Other than that, they were very kind and I could not fault their manners.
Out of five:
Food: Some classic Italian dishes that tasted lovely. ****
Drink: A wide choice of cocktails *****
Decor: Minimalistic but comfy and matching colour scheme ****
Staff: Friendly and polite, but I feel service could have been a bit quicker at times ***
Price: Great value for £48 for a main, extras and cocktail ****
Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk