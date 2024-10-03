As I was meeting up with some former colleagues, I thought why not catch up over some classic Italian dishes?

Take Italy Bistrot opened earlier this year in Westgate, Grantham, and I had read so many good reviews that I wanted to try for myself.

Having visited Rome earlier this year, I could see that Italian restaurants were small and cosy and this Grantham bistro was just that. It made the occasion of enjoying an Italian meal more authentic.

Take Italy Bistrot in Westgate, Grantham.

A look inside the Take Italy Bistrot in Westgate, Grantham.

Sitting down on a Friday night, my four friends and I were seated at the back as we seemed to be the largest party there that night, so of course we got the largest table.

First up was a drinks order, and being someone who is not the biggest fan of beer or wine, I flipped straight to the cocktail menu to eye up what they had.

I have always had a bit of a sweet tooth, so I chose the ‘fruit mask red’, consisting of a number of alcohols including gin, Malibu and vodka, with a fruity twist to it. Luckily I wasn’t driving that night!

The 'fruit mask red' cocktail was a highlight of the meal.

It was sweet and very refreshing - just to my liking. It was so appealing that some of those I was with wanted to give it a try!

The fruit mask red was one of the bistro’s more expensive cocktails priced at £12, while the classics like a margarita were priced at £8. However, when it comes to cocktails, you always expect to pay that little bit extra for the mix of drinks in them.

Next up was my food order. It had been a long day at work so of course I was going to add a few sides to my meal.

For my main, I chose one of the specials which was a tagliatelle taboo - creamy chicken pasta with peppers, a side of chips and a large garlic bread to share.

The tagliatelle taboo was bellissimo

The pasta was - as they say in Italian - bellissimo! The creamy dish had a lovely taste, and what made it even better was a dip of the garlic bread in it.

All Eat My Words reviews here

My usual garlic bread choice would just be a store bought one, but to have one from a proper Italian restaurant was perfect.

A lovely large garlic bread [insert heart eyes emoji].

Its size definitely made it one to share as well, but if I didn’t have the pasta, I would have easily been able to have one myself! Who knows, maybe even two…

What did let the meal down, I thought, was my chips. For £5, I thought the portion was very small and they were not as crispy as I wanted. And I love a crispy chip!

The chips I felt let down the meal for the price and how crispy they were.

Before choosing my final options, I of course had a browse of the rest of the menu.

It was interesting to see some of the options that people had to pre-book some meals. One of these choices was a very large steak, and a couple on the next table to us had ordered one.

And when I say it was large, I would say it was the size of a small cow’s leg!

We were offered the dessert menu but I don’t think I could have fit anymore in if I tried!

Eat My Words

Overall, my meal and drink cost £48 which I thought was quite reasonable. Considering I had three dishes and a cocktail, I was happy with the final bill.

Our servers were polite and made sure to check everything was OK with our meal while we were eating.

The only thing I would say was I thought they could have been slightly quicker at times, such as when we were waiting for our bill, but as I was catching up with my friends, it didn’t bother me too much.

Other than that, they were very kind and I could not fault their manners.

Out of five:

Food: Some classic Italian dishes that tasted lovely. ****

Drink: A wide choice of cocktails *****

Decor: Minimalistic but comfy and matching colour scheme ****

Staff: Friendly and polite, but I feel service could have been a bit quicker at times ***

Price: Great value for £48 for a main, extras and cocktail ****

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk