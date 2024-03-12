The owner of a gaming store and community hub has rolled the dice on a new location.

Grantham's beloved hub for board game enthusiasts, Dice Cavern Games, is gearing up for relocation.

The new location at 62 Welby Street offers a central spot for enthusiasts to gather, conveniently situated near the Isaac Newton Centre and Morrisons.

Owner Steve Booth (third from left) with regulars playing The Thing. | Image: Dice Cavern Games Facebook

Owner Steve Booth cited business rates and a desire for greater footfall as reasons for the move.

Steve, a gamer, collector, and hobbyist for over 40 years, opened Dice Cavern Games about four and a half years ago, moving up from Hertfordshire to do so.

With the lease up at the current Westgate location, he saw an opportunity to downsize to more manageable premises in a potentially busier area.

The new location. | Image: Dice Cavern Games Facebook

During Steve's nearly five-year tenure, he has prioritised community-building and social engagement.

He highlighted the role of Dice Cavern Games not only as a retail outlet but also as a social hub for enthusiasts of all ages.

The shop has cultivated a vibrant community over the years, providing a welcoming environment for gamers to connect and enjoy their hobbies.

“We've got a nice little regular community down here which is half the reason for the shop’s success, to be honest,” said Steve.

“Even though I'm a shop, I'm a bit of a community kind of focused as well. I've got that side of it.

“This is a good place to bring people together, get them out and about, especially the younger players like the kids, and get them socialising.”

The store holds regular events for trading cards and other games and does a Thursday night board game night.

The official opening is on Friday, March 15, with Steve teasing plans, including a £50 voucher giveaway on Facebook.

Steve also recently registered as a Hornby stockist and plans to introduce Scalextric club nights on Wednesdays.

“I’d been testing the waters to see how much interest there was with some bits tucked away in the back rooms,” said Steve.

“Some of the young ones loved going up there and running the cars off the track as fast as they could.”

Steve's dedication to fostering camaraderie among gamers is evident in Dice Cavern Games' history.

Since its start, the shop has hosted gaming events, going beyond retail.

In recent years, there has been a boom in older gamers coming back to board games after the computer game era, particularly to engage in the social aspect.

There has also been increased interest due to popular TV shows such as Stranger Things and YouTube channels based around crafting and board gaming.

Steve mentioned no age limit at his store.

“Everyone’s made to feel welcome - that’s one of my big goals,” he said.

The move continues this ethos, with plans to expand offerings and reopen a dedicated gaming area soon.

As the grand reopening approaches, the community eagerly anticipates exploring the new venue and participating in upcoming events.