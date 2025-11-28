An organisation that has built a reputation for making waves with its community fundraising has taken a top spot at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

The Best Social Enterprise Award, judged by Chris England and Matt Lee of sponsors PVS Media, was awarded to organisations that were non-profit-making but that had achieved commercial success.

Judges looked for clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies to complement the aims of the organisation.

Rotary Club of Grantham wins Best Social Enterprise, sponsored by PVS Media. The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

The category was won by the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Matt said the club “brings the whole town together. Young, old, athletic, not-so-athletic... even people whose only exercise is walking to the fridge”.

Pointing to the annual Swimarathon, he added: “They’ve also created one of Grantham’s most-loved annual traditions.

“It’s wholesome, it’s chaotic, and it occasionally involves people wearing questionable swim caps.”

Matt Lee and Chris England, of Best Social Enterprise sponsors PVS Media, announce the winner on stage at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Chris added: “They’ve raised a staggering amount of money over the years. Honestly, if they carried on any longer, HM Treasury might start getting nervous.”

Roger Graves, from the Rotary Club, said: “We’re elated. We’ve always said [Swimarathon] is about the town and the people of the town that take part.

“Corporate sponsors are from the local area and the money goes back into the local community.

Members of The Rotary Club of Grantham heads to the stage at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

“This award might have been won by the Rotary Club of Grantham but its for all the people in town and support us.”

He confirmed that there were just 11 slots left for next year’s event.

“We just go from strength to strength. We appreciate times are hard but people are so generous.”

Also nominated was Grantham Foodbank.