A museum has launched its new website, offering a fresh and accessible online platform to the community.

Ginger Media has partnered with Grantham Museum to bring the website project to life, representing the strong partnership between businesses in Grantham and cultural heritage.

The new website allows visitors to easily buy event tickets, explore the Museum’s work, loan artefact boxes for educational use, and access information about exhibitions and opportunities to get involved.

The meeting was held at Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Streetview

It is also fully mobile responsive now, permitting visitors to see and use the website on computers, tablets and mobile phones with ease.

Tony Lee, owner of Giger Media, said: "Supporting Grantham Museum has been a real privilege.

“As a local business, we believe in giving back to our community, and helping the Museum strengthen its digital presence means more people can engage with its incredible history, resources, and programmes.

“We're proud to play a part in ensuring this local gem is more accessible to everyone."

The museum is welcoming anyone interested in sponsoring, collaborating or volunteering at the museum to contact them via their website or visit them face-to-face.

Viv Reichelt, chairman of Grantham Museum, said: "Having a new website is a huge step forward for the Museum.

“It allows us to better engage with our visitors, schools, and supporters, while making it easier than ever to participate in what we do.

“We're incredibly grateful to Tony and the team at Giger Media for helping us turn this vision into reality.

“This new platform will help us continue to grow and thrive as a vital part of Grantham’s cultural life."