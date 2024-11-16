New play equipment costing £30,000 has been unveiled at a school.

Children at Ropsley Primary School, near Grantham, have been enjoying their new play equipment.

From new climbing frames to interactive features, the equipment provides the children with not only endless fun, but also teamwork and creative play.

School children having a look at the new play equipment.

Headteacher Ann Cook said: “This project is a shining example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together.

“We are deeply thankful to the PTA, parents, and everyone who contributed. This new play equipment will bring endless joy to support our children and support their growth for years to come.”

The £30,000 raised to build the new play area was a result of donations from parents, PTA fundraisers, donations from the community and a grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Paralympic gold medallist Jonathan Broom-Edwards was on hand to unveil the new equipment.

Ann added: “The PTA’s dedication has been truly inspiring, and the support from parents, local residents and businesses has made this dream come true.

“The generous grant from Garfield Weston added a crucial boost to reach the final fundraising goal.”

The play equipment was unveiled on October 30, with special guest Paralympic gold medallist and Inspire+ ambassador Jonathan Broom-Edwards.