I was sat in The Tollemache Inn, racking my brain to see if I could think of any other pubs named after a politician.

There was - and don't shoot the messenger here - that boozer in Merseyside that cheekily rebranded itself the Three B***ends in protest at covid restrictions; its new moniker a swipe at how Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and Dominic Cummings were making times particularly hard for publicans.

A quick Google shows me London has pubs named the Gladstone Arms, the Henry Addington and the Benjamin Disraeli.

Grantham's Tollemache Inn

Former Grantham MP Frederik Tollemache stands by the pub

And while Horncastle's Fighting Cocks could be a nice description for a typical Parliamentary debate (it’s all the preening, clearly), the only other one that springs to mind is this Grantham JD Wetherspoon.

The man who gave this spot its name is Frederick Tollemache, who represented the town in Westminster from 1826 to 1874.

I presume he got the nod because his statue stands right outside; that or it was quite the political dig that this Right Honorable Member got the nod over another famous child of the town, one who just happened to go on to become Prime Minister.

The Tollemache statue outside the Tollemache Inn

The place was bustling

Either way, if you pass the three imposing statues of Sir Isaac Newton, Margaret Thatcher and Frederick Tollemache, you will find the entrance to this pub which, when I arrived, was bustling.

It was all-but standing room only as most of the tables - those indoors, certainly - I could spot were pretty much in use, barring a few smaller ones.

The larger tables were filled with large groups tucking into food or, in most cases, laughing loudly and they supped, creating a nice lively afternoon mood.

Plenty of reading material available

Inside the Tollemache Inn

This was not a bad effort considering those large open-plan Spoons are often the toughest ones to create any atmosphere in.

To be honest, I wasn't too shocked that the place was a little raucous considering my previous visit here.

That was a year or so ago when - in my book, anyway - it was far too early in the morning for a pint.

Of course, a brightly-lit fruit machine... this is a Spoons

Only a few smaller tables were spare

I was nursing my machine coffee when a group dressed in black filtered in and began ordering pints and G&Ts.

"Got a funeral at midday, need to prepare," one told me with a nod and a smile.

Yep, the tone was set.

The guests were pricey for a Spoons, but it was a decent selection

Groups created a good atmosphere

This isn't the snazziest Wetherspoons you'll encounter, the decor felt a little dated, even if all the old JD faves - the brightly-lit fruit machine, framed photos of local heroes and places of note, coffee machine, etc - are there.

But, as they say, it's the people that make a pub.

I must admit, of the Grantham pubs I've visited for this column - including Nobody Inn, the Blue Pig, the Whistle Stop and the Black Dog - this one has the fewest quirks and reasons to fill me with joy.

The nice-looking outside area... it was too cold on this day

Tables and chairs out front

But in comparison to the other Lincolnshire Spoons I've headed to so far, it's one of the better ones (Bourne's The Raymond Mays my personal pick so far).

And besides, judging by how bustling this place was on a Sunday afternoon, the people have spoken. This pub named after a politician clearly gets the people's vote.

The Tollemache Inn in Grantham

The gents was the most modern spot in the pub

THE TOLLEMACHE INN, ST PETER'S HILL, GRANTHAM, NG31 6PY

DECOR: It's very Wetherspoons, but it's becoming very dated. The gents was the most modern modern part I saw while, had the weather been better, the impressive beer garden out back would have been packed. 3/5

DRINK: I went for a pint of Brewster's Decadence (ABV 4.4%), a nice Golden Ale. 3/5

PRICE: I paid £2.63, almost pricey for a Wetherspoons guest, but still very good value. 4/5

ATMOSPHERE: The place was alive, bustling with people. It was great to see. 4/5

STAFF: Hard to rate really as the staff were rushed off their feet and having to deal with us all swiftly. 3/5

