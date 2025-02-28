Home   Grantham   News   Article

Man says raised concrete tree pit on Grantham path ‘could kill someone’

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 28 February 2025

A man says a raised concrete stone in the middle of a path ‘could kill someone’.

A raised concrete stone has been installed on a path in Westgate, Grantham.

An anonymous resident questioned Lincolnshire County Council why the raised stone had been put there.

The raised tree pit in Westgate, Grantham.
He said: “Someone could kill themselves on it!

“I would not moan if there was a tree there, but I just don’t understand why it is there.

“It’s quite dangerous.”

A LCC highways spokesperson has said the stone is a replacement of a previous tree pit that was on the path.

They added: “The previous one entered a state of despair, so we fixed it up and will be planting a new tree in it in the coming weeks.”

