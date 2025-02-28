Man says raised concrete tree pit on Grantham path ‘could kill someone’
A man says a raised concrete stone in the middle of a path ‘could kill someone’.
A raised concrete stone has been installed on a path in Westgate, Grantham.
An anonymous resident questioned Lincolnshire County Council why the raised stone had been put there.
He said: “Someone could kill themselves on it!
“I would not moan if there was a tree there, but I just don’t understand why it is there.
“It’s quite dangerous.”
A LCC highways spokesperson has said the stone is a replacement of a previous tree pit that was on the path.
They added: “The previous one entered a state of despair, so we fixed it up and will be planting a new tree in it in the coming weeks.”