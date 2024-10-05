A new show will demonstrate young talent in a town.

Young Grantham singers Lewis Pittam, 19, and Hermione Johnson, 16, are two of the brains behind Grantham’s Got The Voice and the Sounds, due to be performed at the Meres Leisure Centre on Saturday, November 16.

The show will feature seven young Grantham artists, including Lewis, Hermione, drummer Sam Bickmore, Holly Bickmore, Nyla, Treble Mania and Castella.

“It gives us young musicians a chance to present their talent and show we do have young talent in this town,” said Hermione.

She added: “The young generation don’t get a lot of credit because of our age.

Hermione Johnson. Photo: Josh Hardy

“People look down on us. The older generation will just say there is nothing to drive us.

“So, we thought this show will prove people wrong and show we do have drive.

“Also, hopefully for people who may not do music, it may encourage them to do it.”

Lewis Pittam performing. Photo: JH1 Photography

Lewis said it will be an “entertaining night”.

He added: “It will be good that young people are going to get the opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We are underrepresented in Grantham. Hopefully, this show will be the start of young music coming through.

“We are hoping to have something similar like this every year.”

Alongside showcasing the town’s young talent, it will also “bring the town together by music”, said Hermione.

She added: “We are going to forget about everything going on in the world and have some fun.”

Tickets for the show are available at https://tinyurl.com/young-talent-show.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.