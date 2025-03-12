A tree has been planted to commemorate those who suffered during Covid 19.

A yew tree was planted in Wyndham Park, Grantham, last Friday (March 7) with representatives of South Kesteven District Council, Grantham town council, and other guests in attendance.

The tree was donated by Grantham ambassador, Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind).

At the ceremony, Coun Morgan said: “Our tree will be a lasting reminder of what we went through, the courage of those on the frontline and the resilience of all who survived.”

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector at St Wulfram’s Church, led a two minute silence at the ceremony to remember those who lost their lives to Covid.

At the ceremony, Coun Morgan also read a statement from Umesh Pathek, whose brother contracted Covid while working as an NHS doctor at Boston Pilgrim Hospital and died.

Umesh said: “I lost the only person who unconditionally loved me.”