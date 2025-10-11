There’s no such thing as a typical work trip when the destination is Jamaica – especially when it’s hosted by TUI and RIU Hotels, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

For three unforgettable nights, we called the brand-new RIU Palace Aquarelle home. Located on the north coast near Falmouth, this stunning beachfront resort offered the perfect base to soak up Jamaica’s natural beauty, warm hospitality, and irresistible cuisine. This family friendly hotel had so much to offer, even it’s own waterpark.

Jamaica island, Montego Bay. Photo: istock

Our itinerary was packed, beginning with visits to some of RIU’s standout properties across the island. From the vibrant RIU Ocho Rios to the laid-back luxury of RIU Palace Jamaica, each hotel had its own unique personality. We explored the adults-only elegance of RIU Montego Bay and RIU Reggae (located next to each other), and the chilled, beachfront vibes of RIU Negril and RIU Palace Tropical Bay in the west. Every stop showcased the consistent RIU standard—friendly service, prime locations, and a true taste of the Caribbean.

Of course, no trip to Jamaica is complete without a little adventure. We climbed the iconic Dunn’s River Falls, laughing as we linked hands and scrambled up the cool, cascading waters. In Negril, Seven Mile Beach lived up to its postcard-perfect reputation, and a sunset visit to Rick’s Cafe—complete with cliff divers and reggae beats—was the perfect way to unwind.

Lynne Page

And the food? As bold and vibrant as the island itself. We devoured smoky jerk chicken, earthy yams, and fragrant rice and peas, washed down with a splash (or two) of smooth local rum. Every meal felt like a celebration. And the Jamaicans certainly know how to celebrate! They are truly wonderful people.

Jamaica’s rhythm stays with you long after you leave. Thanks to TUI and RIU, this “work trip” delivered not only professional insights but also unforgettable memories, sun-soaked days, and a serious craving for Caribbean cuisine. I am incredibly grateful to call this my job.