Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a much-loved town hairdresser and a beloved wife and friend.

Julie Bennett was a well-known hairdresser in Grantham, beginning her career as a Saturday girl and worked her way up to become the manager at a salon in New Beacon Road in Grantham.

Guests during Julie's memorial party. Photo: supplied by Kevin Bennett

She then bought her own salon in Denton Avenue and renamed it Blades Hair Salon, which she ran for 20 years.

Then 10 years later, in a twist of fate, she was in a position to purchase the original salon she began her career at in New Beacon Road and renamed it as Blades Two Hair Salon, which she ran for five years.

Even after she retired, she still continued to trim older ladies’ hair, some of whom she had had as customers for more than 40 years.

Singer Terry Carey performs during the memorial party. Photo: supplied by Kevin Bennett

Julie died on September 18, 2024, of cancer. She was married to her husband Kevin for 38 years, and he decided to hold a memorial party for Julie on Saturday, September 13, at the Grantham College Refectory.

Kevin said: “Julie was a wonderful person — she loved and cared about everyone trying to help where she could.

“Animals were attracted to her and we were lucky to travel the world on holiday with Cyprus being our favourite, spending 16 weeks a year in our friend’s villa. We would arrive and be greeted with a cat and our local dog and after a couple of days we would have about 10 stray cats to feed. That is why we sponsor the animal charities.”

Guests during Julie's memorial party. Photo: supplied by Kevin Bennett

More than 150 guests attended the memorial night, which included musical entertainment from artists and friends Terry Carey, Ali James and Mark Andrews who all performed for free.

There was also a raffle with more than 70 prizes donated by local businesses, including tickets to Belton Lights, the adult pantomime Jingle Balls, Savoy Cinema tickets, Guildhall Panto Snow White tickets, five £20 vouchers for Namaste restaurant in Grantham, a Watkins voucher, three nights in a static caravan in Norfolk, and more.

The event was all to raise money for Julie's favourite charities RSPCA’s Radcliffe centre and the Radcliff Donkey Sanctuary, and raised an impressive £2,600.

Car boot sales run at Allington and Fulbeck throughout the year have also boosted the total, and now £5,000 has been raised for the charities since Julie's funeral.

Kevin has now extended his thanks to all of the supporters who have helped with the appeal for Julie.

Three memorial benches have now been donated by MSM Fabrications Ltd, which will be installed in Julie’s favourite places.

One will be in Wyndham Park were Julie and Kevin had many happy times, with the other two situated at the RSPCA Radcliffe centre at The Donkey Sanctuary.

“[The benches] are for people to rest and reflect on life and how short our time is in this world and in Julie's words ‘Be happy and enjoy everyday’,” Kevin added.