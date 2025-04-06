Thousands of pounds have been raised for a Newark cancer charity at a fundraising Sunday lunch event.

Held at the Cedric Ford Pavilion on Newark Showground, 220 guests attended the lunch which was organised by the Newark Cancer Research UK Fundraising Committee.

This year’s keynote speaker was funeral director Robert Holland, from Grantham, and his talk ‘A Life in Many Hats’ gave the guests an insight into Robert’s career, which has spans over 50 years.

Keynote speaker Robert Holland.

After qualifying as a funeral director, he trained to become an embalmer and joined the International Air Disaster Team, which saw him involved with the air disasters at Lockerbie and East Midlands Airport.

He was also part of the International Response Team that dealt with the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami. Closer to home Robert serves in the community as a retained fire fighter in Grantham.

In total, the lunch event raised £6,870.

The Newark Cancer Research Sunday lunch.

Roger Pykett, chairman of the committee, said: “This is the second year we have held the Sunday roast lunch and are pleased with the response we have had, and Robert’s talk “A Life in Many Hats” was very well received. We are thankful to everyone who supported the lunch by attending and also the generous donations we have received.”

The lunch follows on from the Frog Race which was held in January. The two events have raised a total of £8,536.00.

The committee’s next fundraiser will be an afternoon tea on Sunday, July 13, in Elston village hall.

For further information on future events follow - Newark Cancer Research UK Fundraising Committee on Facebook.

Since the Newark branch was set up in 1958, the committee have raised £950,000, and are working hard to reach their million pound target.