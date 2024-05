Three men suffered serious injuries in a crash at the weekend.

A blue Mini Cooper crashed into an electricity box outside Aldi in Harlaxton Road, Grantham on Saturday (May 11) just before 10.30am.

Three men from the Grantham area were taken to hospital and their injuries are believed to be serious.

Three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash. Photo: Halford J Mark

A blue Mini Cooper collided with a electricity box outside Aldi in Harlaxton Road, Grantham. Photo: Halford J Mark

Lincolnshire Police continue their investigations into the incident.