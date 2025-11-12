A three-storey retail property in the heart of town has been listed for sale with an asking price of £95,000.

The mid-terraced building, located at 27 High Street, Grantham, offers 1,149sqft (107sq m) of space, including a ground floor retail area, kitchen, WC, and upper-floor accommodation.

According to the Rightmove listing, the property also includes a rear yard and outhouse with access from Elmer Street South, where parking is available.

The retail unit on Grantham High Street has gone on the market for £95,000. Photo: Google Streetview

The ground floor features a double-glazed shop front, previously Girls Hair Extensions, with wood-effect flooring and extensive window frontage, offering a bright and visible retail space for potential buyers.

The first and second floors include several rooms suitable for storage, office use, or additional workspace, while an attic room provides further flexibility.

The property is being marketed by Longstaff Chartered Surveyors, who describe it as a freehold opportunity with a High Street location that provides strong transport connections.

Interested parties are advised to contact South Kesteven District Council for rateable values and confirm availability before travelling for viewings.

For viewings or enquiries, potential buyers should contact R. Longstaff & Co LLP in Bourne or Longstaff Chartered Surveyors in Spalding.