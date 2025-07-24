There is currently standstill traffic on the A1 northbound this afternoon (Thursday) due to a three-vehicle collision.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the A1 at Coddington at 10.30am this morning after reports of a collision involving HGV, a Mercedes and a Toyota Yaris.

No injuries have been reported.

The A1 at Fernwood. Photo: Newark Advertiser

One lane is currently blocked and recovery is underway.

The AA has reported severe delays on the A1, with traffic queuing from the Coddington exit and down past the Claypole and Dry Doddington turn-offs.

Avoid the area if possible.