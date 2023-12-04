A three-vehicle collision has caused the A1 to be blocked, leading to “severe delays”.

At around 9am this morning (Monday, December 4), a lorry and two cars were involved in a crash on the A1 southbound near Colsterworth.

The vehicles were a black BMW, a blue Ford Fiesta and a lorry.

The A1.

A police spokesperson said that there does not appear to be any serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the A1 Woolsthorpe turn off is currently closed.

The AA’s live traffic map is reporting slow traffic on the southbound carriageway from Great Ponton to Colsterworth.

It also reports “severe delays” on that stretch of the A1.